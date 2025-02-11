DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.300-4.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.8 billion-$12.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.9 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.950-0.950 EPS.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DD
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DuPont de Nemours
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Don’t Want to Overlook
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Fintech vs. Traditional Finance: Showdown of Nu, SoFi, and Chubb
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Onsemi Stock: Signs Point to a Powerful Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.