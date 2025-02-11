DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.300-4.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.8 billion-$12.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.9 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.950-0.950 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

