FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0645 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.
FS Credit Opportunities Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 981,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,618. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57. FS Credit Opportunities has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $7.12.
FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FS Credit Opportunities
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.