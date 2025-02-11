FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0645 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 981,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,618. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57. FS Credit Opportunities has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $7.12.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

