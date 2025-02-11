Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) & M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Critical Survey

Dividends

Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. M&F Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.7% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&F Bancorp has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp 4.28% 3.07% 0.26% M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and M&F Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and M&F Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp $87.92 million 0.92 $3.76 million $0.60 28.58 M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pathfinder Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp.

Summary

Pathfinder Bancorp beats M&F Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial, residential real estate, construction, and tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides loans for commercial and residential real estate, and construction; and consumer and other loans; as well as ATM services. M&F Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

