Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT) Posts Earnings Results

Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Pamt had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.
Pamt Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ PAMT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.45. 14,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,184. The stock has a market cap of $336.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.45 and a beta of 1.22. Pamt has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Pamt Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pamt
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Pamt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pamt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.