Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) vs. Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Head to Head Review

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and Saul Centers”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadstone Net Lease $442.89 million 6.59 $155.48 million $0.76 20.38 Saul Centers $257.21 million 3.47 $52.69 million $1.84 20.06

Broadstone Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Saul Centers. Saul Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadstone Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Broadstone Net Lease has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saul Centers has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Broadstone Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Broadstone Net Lease pays out 152.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saul Centers pays out 128.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and Saul Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadstone Net Lease 33.56% 4.47% 2.71% Saul Centers 20.84% 17.16% 2.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Broadstone Net Lease and Saul Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadstone Net Lease 1 4 2 1 2.38 Saul Centers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus price target of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 20.08%. Saul Centers has a consensus price target of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.30%. Given Saul Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than Broadstone Net Lease.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Saul Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of Saul Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Broadstone Net Lease beats Saul Centers on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties. The Corporation is the sole managing member of the OP. The membership units not owned by the Corporation are referred to as OP Units or non-controlling interests. As the Corporation conducts substantially all of its operations through the OP, it is structured as what is referred to as an umbrella partnership real estate investment trust (UPREIT). The Corporation’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BNL.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties. Over 85% of the Company’s property operating income is generated from properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

