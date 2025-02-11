Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.23, Zacks reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 17.06%.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Shares of MCRI stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.81. 54,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,031. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $64.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.34.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monarch Casino & Resort

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, CEO John Farahi sold 1,000 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,436 shares in the company, valued at $41,059,477.20. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCRI

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Get Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.