Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.23, Zacks reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 17.06%.
Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance
Shares of MCRI stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.81. 54,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,031. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $64.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.34.
Insider Transactions at Monarch Casino & Resort
In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, CEO John Farahi sold 1,000 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,436 shares in the company, valued at $41,059,477.20. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.94% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Monarch Casino & Resort
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.
