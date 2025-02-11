Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.

Edgewell Personal Care has a payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EPC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.57. The company had a trading volume of 965,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,090. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.66. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

EPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

View Our Latest Report on Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.