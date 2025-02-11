Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.
Edgewell Personal Care has a payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.
Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of EPC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.57. The company had a trading volume of 965,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,090. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.66. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
