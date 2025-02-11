Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Issues Earnings Results

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.32, Zacks reports. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 24.40% and a positive return on equity of 23.54%.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.49. 843,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,557. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

Insider Activity

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $610,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,982. This trade represents a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myles Lambert sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $434,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,141.90. The trade was a 20.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

