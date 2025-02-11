Hartline Investment Corp Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 297.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.