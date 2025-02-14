iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Position Boosted by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4,686.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 125,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 172,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $36.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.