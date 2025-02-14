Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 1,637.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Arjo AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Arjo AB (publ) stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. Arjo AB has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67.

Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients for clinical and financial outcomes for healthcare in Europe, Asia and Pacific, South America, Africa, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, pressure injury prevention, diagnostics, prevention of deep vein thrombosis and treatment of edema, leg ulcer treatment and prevention, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

