Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Trading Down 7.3% – Should You Sell?

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.70 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.80 ($0.22). Approximately 337,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 222,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.20 ($0.24).

Resolute Mining Trading Up 3.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of £498.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.28.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining (ASX/LSE: RSG) is an African gold miner, developer and explorer with more than 30 years of experience across Australia and Africa. To date, the company has produced over nine million ounces of gold. It currently operates the Syama Gold Mine in Mali and the Mako Gold Mine in Senegal. Resolute’s gold production and cost guidance for FY2023 is 350,000oz at an All-In Sustaining Cost of $1,480/oz.

Through all its activities, sustainability is the core value at Resolute.

