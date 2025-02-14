Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Trading Down 7.3% – Should You Sell?

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.70 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.80 ($0.22). Approximately 337,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 222,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.20 ($0.24).
Resolute Mining Trading Up 3.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of £498.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.28.
About Resolute Mining
Through all its activities, sustainability is the core value at Resolute.
