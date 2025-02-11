Latitude Advisors LLC Invests $333,000 in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

JEPQ stock opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average is $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $58.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

