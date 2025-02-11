Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.94% from the stock’s current price.

ON has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Onsemi from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Onsemi stock opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average is $67.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 23.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,477,410. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter worth about $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 12,850.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

