Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

Insider Activity at Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Herman bought 11,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $212,981.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,981.09. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

