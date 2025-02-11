Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 435 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $414.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $411.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $406.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.55.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.