Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,479 shares during the quarter. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

