Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 52,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 83,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 296,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK opened at $115.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.79. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $90.09 and a twelve month high of $121.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.84%.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.08.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

