Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) President Benjamin Jackson Sells 5,828 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total transaction of $965,757.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 164,041 shares in the company, valued at $27,183,234.11. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benjamin Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $932,480.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ICE opened at $166.96 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,520,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,096 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,728,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,630 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2,293.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,215,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,171,000 after buying an additional 2,123,185 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,237.7% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,701,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,591,000 after buying an additional 1,574,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

