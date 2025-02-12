monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded monday.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on monday.com from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on monday.com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on monday.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.32.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $327.92 on Tuesday. monday.com has a one year low of $174.75 and a one year high of $342.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.31 and a 200 day moving average of $262.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 799.80, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.31.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that monday.com will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 112.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,512,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,014,000 after acquiring an additional 798,791 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 830,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,606,000 after purchasing an additional 100,333 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in monday.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 600,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in monday.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,585 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in monday.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 540,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,079,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

