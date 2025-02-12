Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) versus Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) and Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Insmed and Shuttle Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Insmed alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed -252.01% N/A -54.43% Shuttle Pharmaceuticals N/A -583.02% -258.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Insmed and Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed 0 0 16 0 3.00 Shuttle Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insmed currently has a consensus price target of $85.60, suggesting a potential upside of 7.54%. Given Insmed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Insmed is more favorable than Shuttle Pharmaceuticals.

4.6% of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Insmed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Insmed and Shuttle Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed $305.21 million 46.66 -$749.57 million ($5.55) -14.34 Shuttle Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$6.59 million ($4.15) -0.17

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Insmed. Insmed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insmed has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 275% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Insmed beats Shuttle Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. MAC lung disease is a rare and often chronic infection that can cause irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. Insmed’s earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers . The company is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.