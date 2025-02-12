Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) to Issue Dividend of $0.57

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 10th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

EDVMF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,417. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

About Endeavour Mining

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.