Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW) Short Interest Update

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the January 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rumble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUMBW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 47,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,388. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. Rumble has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

