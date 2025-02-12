PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 491.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSTR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 15,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26. PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $30.33.

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.3505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.42%.

