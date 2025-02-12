SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QXQ) Short Interest Update

SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QXQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the January 15th total of 299,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QXQ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.01. 2,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,187. SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $29.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60.

SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.4797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

