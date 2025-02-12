FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG) Shares Up 5.3% – Here’s Why

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $140.00 and last traded at $144.40. Approximately 3,534 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $137.18.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund by 1,020.5% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund during the third quarter worth $205,000.
About FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund
The FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (ESG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX USA ESG Select KPIs index. The fund follows a principles-based index composed of US-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. ESG was launched on Jul 13, 2016 and is managed by FlexShares.
