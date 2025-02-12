Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Trading Down 7.5% – Should You Sell?

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) was down 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.45 and last traded at $36.45. Approximately 189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

Guangdong Investment Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43.

About Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

