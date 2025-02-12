Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Shares Up 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.43 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.43 ($0.03). 12,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 339,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

Serinus Energy Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of £2.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77 and a beta of -0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.70.

Serinus Energy Company Profile

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

