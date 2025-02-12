Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Time to Buy?

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 33.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 154,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the average session volume of 40,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Great Atlantic Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.

Insider Activity at Great Atlantic Resources

In other news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 618,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,080.00. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

