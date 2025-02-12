Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 12th (ALB, ANAB, CVS, EDR, HIVE, MGM)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 12th:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $109.00 to $105.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $140.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $103.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$8.00.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $53.00 to $56.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price boosted by Capital One Financial Co. from $52.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

