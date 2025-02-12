Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.23 and last traded at C$8.23, with a volume of 2578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.55.
Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Profound Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.
In other news, Director Arun Menawat Dr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$213,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Michael Tamberrino purchased 13,333 shares of Profound Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,996.45. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.
