ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the February 28th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.
IMOS stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 24,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,690. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $31.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $641.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.90.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
