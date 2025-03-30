Short Interest in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Declines By 50.3%

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,700 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the February 28th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Splash Beverage Group Trading Down 44.8 %
SBEV traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $1.55. 260,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -1.07. Splash Beverage Group has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $20.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22.
