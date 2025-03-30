Short Interest in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Declines By 50.3%

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,700 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the February 28th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Splash Beverage Group Trading Down 44.8 %

SBEV traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $1.55. 260,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -1.07. Splash Beverage Group has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $20.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22.

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. It is involved in the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and retail sale of beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa DI Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

