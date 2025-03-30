Short Interest in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Rises By 52.3%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the February 28th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NPNYY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. 18,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,272. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 18.28%.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

