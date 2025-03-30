Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Up 61.0% in March

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,000 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the February 28th total of 117,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 322,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

ASG traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.89. 346,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,713. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

