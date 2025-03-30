VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT) Short Interest Down 41.1% in March

VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the February 28th total of 19,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

VanEck Robotics ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

IBOT traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.82. 3,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,559. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average is $42.95. VanEck Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $47.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 million, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Robotics ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Robotics ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.09% of VanEck Robotics ETF worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VanEck Robotics ETF Company Profile

The Vaneck Robotics ETF (IBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide exposure to companies involved in early adoption of commercial and industrial robotics, globally. Stocks are selected based on the amount of revenue tied to the theme IBOT was launched on Apr 5, 2023 and is managed by VanEck.

