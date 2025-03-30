SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Short Interest Up 87.4% in March

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 87.4% from the February 28th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

SRH Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.17. 338,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,432. SRH Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 401,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 24,005 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 666,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 193,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

