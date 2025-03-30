SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Short Interest Up 87.4% in March

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 87.4% from the February 28th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
SRH Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
SRH Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.17. 338,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,432. SRH Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23.
SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SRH Total Return Fund
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.