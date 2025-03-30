Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the February 28th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.41. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $89.93 and a 52 week high of $117.67.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

