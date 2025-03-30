PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 68.7% from the February 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PGP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. 33,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,289. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
