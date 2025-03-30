PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 68.7% from the February 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. 33,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,289. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 24,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 56,802 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

