PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2025

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGPGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 68.7% from the February 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. 33,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,289. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 24,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 56,802 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.