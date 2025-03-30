Short Interest in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Drops By 45.1%

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the February 28th total of 203,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 477,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of QQQI traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,961. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.98.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.5867 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

