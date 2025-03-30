Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Grows By 75.5%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 75.5% from the February 28th total of 24,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AMS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. 3,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,783. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.11% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

