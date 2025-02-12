Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 268.0% from the January 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZAPPW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 779 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,740. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited operates as a two-wheel electric vehicle company. The company designs, markets, and sells high performance electric vehicles. It also provides maintenance and repair services, as well as sells related parts and accessories. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

