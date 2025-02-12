Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $989,000 Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,229 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

