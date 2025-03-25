Dimensional Global Credit ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:DGCB)

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ DGCB traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.99. The company had a trading volume of 43,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,426. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average is $53.49. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a one year low of $51.57 and a one year high of $55.16.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

