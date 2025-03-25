Dimensional Global Credit ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:DGCB)

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.
Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ DGCB traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.99. The company had a trading volume of 43,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,426. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average is $53.49. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a one year low of $51.57 and a one year high of $55.16.
Dimensional Global Credit ETF Company Profile
