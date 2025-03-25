Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AVS) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AVS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1709 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.
Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.7 %
Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.65. 21,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,685. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01. Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06.
About Direxion Daily AVGO Bear 1X Shares
