Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.700-10.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Kadant also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.850-2.050 EPS.

Kadant Stock Performance

KAI traded down $6.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.35. 102,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,555. Kadant has a 1-year low of $249.51 and a 1-year high of $429.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.63.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.17. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kadant will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.10%.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Kadant from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kadant news, Director Rebecca Martinez O’mara sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.59, for a total transaction of $117,777.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,293 shares in the company, valued at $507,618.87. The trade was a 18.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.21, for a total value of $60,527.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,392.50. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,052 shares of company stock valued at $416,655. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

