Savant Capital LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 193,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 45,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter.

GXC stock opened at $82.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average is $75.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $97.17.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

