Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 45,789 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,789 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,703,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,306,000 after buying an additional 313,398 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,788,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,913,000 after acquiring an additional 644,773 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,557,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,332,000 after acquiring an additional 831,482 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,368,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,768,000 after acquiring an additional 52,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,050,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,247 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average is $59.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.