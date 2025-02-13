Loop Capital Issues Positive Forecast for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Capmk upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 252.8% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

