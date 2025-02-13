HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Stock Price

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yatra Online Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of YTRA stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yatra Online will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

